Indiana ends 80-year wait, beats Ohio State for Big Ten title

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday night to win the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was named the game’s MVP after throwing for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His biggest play came late in the fourth quarter, a 33-yard completion to Charlie Becker on third-and-6 that moved the Hoosiers into Ohio State territory and helped them run down the clock.

Indiana, ranked No. 2, leaned on defense to hold off the Buckeyes. The Hoosiers outgained Ohio State 340-322 and controlled the ground game 118-58. Linebacker Isaiah Jones led the defense with two of the team’s nine tackles for loss, while the unit sacked Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin five times and intercepted him once.

Sayin finished 21-for-29 for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ohio State had chances but missed a short field goal and failed to convert on fourth-and-1 in the red zone.

The win gave Indiana its first Big Ten Championship Game victory and first outright conference title since 1945. After the game, Mendoza told Fox Sports, “The Hoosiers are flippin’ champs!” as he celebrated with teammates.

Indiana closed the season 13-0 and is expected to be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. With the victory, the Hoosiers are also likely to be ranked No. 1 in the country when the new AP Top 25 poll is released. Ohio State dropped to 12-1 and will likely be placed as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.