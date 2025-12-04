Listen Live
FBI Arrests Person in Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

A law enforcement source told the AP the man was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Published on December 4, 2025

January 6th Pipe Bombs Hearing
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

WASHINGTON — The FBI arrested a person in the pipe bomb case tied to the Democratic and Republican National Committee buildings the night before the Jan. 6 riot. The Post confirmed the arrest after CNN and the Associated Press reported it.

It comes almost five years after the devices were found and after years of questions about why the bureau hadn’t identified a suspect. A law enforcement source told the AP the man was taken into custody Thursday morning, but the exact charges haven’t been released yet.

Investigators had been looking for someone seen on video wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, black gloves, a face mask, and carrying a bag while walking along a brick sidewalk near some trash cans.

