Snowstorm Hits Indiana as Cold Stays Put

INDIANAPOLIS — A fast-moving winter system swept through the Ohio Valley overnight, dropping several inches of snow across much of central Indiana, according to Mike Ryan of the National Weather Service.

Most areas picked up 2 to 5 inches, with the Indianapolis metro receiving 3 to 5 inches. The Indianapolis International Airport officially measured 3.7 inches, Ryan said, though parts of the southeast side of the metro saw more than 5 inches. A few isolated spots in central Indiana reported over 6 inches, where a heavier snow band lingered slightly longer.

“It was a very efficient snowfall for early winter,” Ryan said. “We’re not on a record-breaking trajectory, but we are off to a quick start.”

Ryan noted that, unlike recent years when winter weather tended to arrive after the holidays, long-range signals detected as early as September and October suggested an earlier start this season. That outlook has proved accurate. Snow fell in early November and again over the past several days, pushing Indianapolis’ seasonal total to more than 7 inches, with higher amounts to the north and east.

“The cold weather and the active pattern aren’t going away anytime soon,” Ryan said. “The next seven to 10 days look to stay that way.”

Cloudy skies and temperatures below freezing are expected to persist on Tuesday, giving road crews time to treat remaining snow and ice. Some limited melting may occur on Wednesday as temperatures briefly climb into the mid-30s ahead of an approaching cold front.

Light snow is possible Wednesday night as the front passes, though Ryan emphasized it will not resemble the recent system. Areas north of Interstate 70 could see a few tenths of an inch, while most other locations may only pick up a dusting.

The bigger story, he said, will be the cold. Highs Thursday are forecast to reach only the low 20s, with dangerously cold wind chills expected on Wednesday night and Thursday night. Wind chills could drop below zero, while actual temperatures could be in the single digits.

Some moderation is possible over the weekend as temperatures climb back toward freezing. However, another storm system may move in Saturday night into Sunday. Precipitation type remains uncertain and could range from all snow to a mix of snow and rain.

“The pattern just isn’t changing right now,” Ryan said. “We’re going to stay active for at least the next several days.”