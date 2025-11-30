Indiana State Police Trooper Injured in Crash

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said the trooper was in his vehicle when another vehicle crashed into him. It happened on the exit ramp from I-465 northbound along West 10th Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The exit ramp was closed for about 45 minutes while the crash was being investigated, according to INDOT.

The trooper was taken to a hospital, and police don’t believe his injuries are serious at this time.