The Best Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season

Source: Choreograph / Getty

December is the perfect time to cozy up with loved ones, enjoy hot cocoa, and dive into the magic of holiday movies. Whether you’re into heartfelt classics, laugh-out-loud comedies, or animated delights, there’s a film for everyone. Here’s a list of must-watch movies to make your holidays extra special:

1. Home Alone (1990)

A mischievous boy left behind by his family fends off two bumbling burglars in this holiday favorite. Packed with humor and heart, it’s a Christmas Eve staple.

2. Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell shines as Buddy the Elf, a human raised by elves, on a journey to reconnect with his roots. It’s quirky, funny, and full of holiday cheer.

3. The Polar Express (2004)

Love Movies? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Step aboard a magical train to the North Pole in this animated adventure that captures the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of a child.

4. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

This timeless classic reminds us that the greatest gift of all is the love and support of family and friends. A must-watch for those who cherish meaningful stories.

5. A Christmas Story (1983)

Follow Ralphie’s hilarious quest for a Red Ryder BB gun while dodging the repeated warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Chaos ensues as Clark Griswold’s plans for a perfect family Christmas unravel in this laugh-out-loud comedy.

7. The Grinch (2018)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the lovable yet grouchy Grinch in this animated retelling of Dr. Seuss’s beloved tale.

8. Love Actually (2003)

For fans of romantic comedies, this intertwined tale of love and holiday spirit is a heartwarming treat.

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton’s unique blend of Halloween and Christmas makes this animated film a spooky yet festive delight.

10. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Rediscover the magic of believing in Santa Claus with this touching story of a department store Santa who just might be the real deal.

11. The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen’s transformation from ordinary dad to the new Santa Claus is filled with laughs and holiday magic.

12. Arthur Christmas (2011)

This animated gem follows Arthur, Santa’s clumsy but kind-hearted son, on a mission to deliver a forgotten gift.

13. White Christmas (1954)

Filled with timeless music and a heartwarming story, this classic musical is a nod to holiday traditions and camaraderie.

14. Die Hard (1988)

Yes, it’s unconventional, but for action fans, this Christmas Eve tradition delivers excitement with a holiday twist.

15. Klaus (2019)

This beautifully animated film reimagines the origin of Santa Claus, offering a fresh and heartfelt story.

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season was originally published on b1057.com