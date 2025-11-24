Source: Scene of the SWAT standoff on the east side on July 19, 2020. Photo by WISH.

More Threats Against Indiana Lawmakers Raise Concerns. This nonsense has to stop. It is dangerous, it’s violent, and it’s disgusting

In a disturbing trend that’s making headlines across Indiana, lawmakers are increasingly becoming targets of “swatting” incidents and threats. The alarming situation has escalated to the point where even Governor Braun has confirmed threats against himself and his family, while State Center Andy Zay recently faced a bomb threat at his Huntington business.

As Tony Katz explained during his morning broadcast, swatting is a dangerous practice where someone falsely reports an emergency to prompt a heavy police response at an innocent person’s location. “It puts the people in the home in danger, the target in danger, puts police in danger,” Katz emphasized. “People need to be arrested, and I so far have not heard of any arrests being made in any of these swatting incidents that have happened in Indiana.”

The incidents appear to coincide with contentious redistricting debates in the state legislature, though the perpetrators remain unidentified. This hasn’t stopped speculation about political motivations, with some attempting to connect the threats to statements made by former President Trump regarding senators opposing redistricting efforts.

Tony Katz:

Let’s make sure we’re all on the same page. Swatting this activity where someone calls law enforcement to make a claim of something terrible happening at a business or at someone’s home. Police show up expecting some serious issue. There is no issue. The whole phone call was a lie. It puts the people in the home in danger, that the target in danger, puts police in danger. People need to be arrested, and I so far have not heard of any arrests being made in any of these swatting incidents that have happened in Indiana. This allegedly having to do with redistricting and President Trump saying, look at these senators who will not vote for redistricting. I don’t know who’s made the phone call. Nobody does, but they don’t care. They’re not us. They don’t have standards out there in social media world. They will just say, look what Trump has done. Without waiting for data. If indeed these are Republicans who have called and engaged swatting against Republicans, you’d have an argument. But you don’t have anything because we don’t have data yet. And I seem to be the only person asking how come there are no arrests? How come we don’t have any information? Now, you say me, “Tony, it takes time. We could track anything anywhere. We can’t track this. Emails and phone calls we can’t track somehow we’re not getting help.” Have we asked for the help of the FBI? Are we getting any How can we not do this? From the IBJ, Governor Braun says there have been threats against him and his family.

This nonsense has to stop. It is dangerous, it is violent, it is disgusting. It has to stop. I have no idea who’s doing it. I want to find out who’s doing it.

