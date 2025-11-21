Houchin Pushes Transparency, Safety, and Energy Security in Busy Week

Source: Congresswoman Erin Houchin / Congresswoman Erin Houchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Erin Houchin of Indiana’s 9th District concluded a very busy and productive week in Washington, underscoring her commitment to victims, public safety, and energy independence.

The House passed key legislation demanding full transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files, a priority for Houchin who drew on her background as a former Child Protective Services case manager.

“My focus has always been on protecting victims,” Houchin said. “Anyone involved in these horrific crimes must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On rising crime in Washington, D.C., the House took action to overhaul the city’s cashless bail system, passing a bill that restores detention for violent offenders and brings back cash bail for serious crimes.

Houchin also championed the Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act, which reverses the Biden administration’s halt on approvals for liquefied natural gas exports. The move, she said, streamlines the permitting process so the U.S. can continue to lead in energy production and lower costs for families.

Beyond these two major votes, two of her own bills advanced out of subcommittees and are now heading to the full Energy and Commerce Committee: the Affordable Homes Act, which cuts red tape driving up the cost of manufactured housing, and the Cable Competition Act, aimed at speeding up cable franchise transfers to expand broadband access. In a major bipartisan effort, Houchin introduced the Ohio River Restoration Act with Congressman Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky, a bill that would dedicate up to $350 million to restore and protect the Ohio River, which currently remains the largest body of water in the nation without dedicated federal funding.

“The Ohio River is critical to our way of life in Southern Indiana,” Houchin said. “It strengthens our economy, supports our farmers and manufacturers, and provides drinking water for millions of families.”

Additionally, she introduced the bipartisan Strategic Task Force on Scam Prevention Act to combat the growing wave of fraud targeting Americans. “Every day, scammers find new ways to target hardworking Americans, especially seniors and families who can least afford it,” Houchin explained.