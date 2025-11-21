Listen Live
How the Weather Could Affect Thanksgiving Across Indiana

Published on November 21, 2025

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–There’s a weather system that’s supposed to move into Indiana next week which could affect your Thanksgiving.

“Right now there’s still some uncertainty with exactly how that’s going to move through the Ohio Valley. Either way it does look like we’re going to get a cold shot towards the end of next week. There is some potential for some frozen precipitation,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the chances for snow remain uncertain, but that is something they’ll be monitoring closely. In the meantime, though, you can expect temperatures to warm up.

“Temperatures will be in the low 50s for most of Indiana on Saturday. That’s right around seasonal. For Sunday, we’re looking at temperatures going towards the upper 50s,” said Updike.

Outside of some spotty rain chances on Saturday, Updike believes the weekend will be mostly dry.

Before that much cooler weather arrives for next weekend, the National Weather Service projects rainfall for most of Indiana Tuesday into Wednesday.

