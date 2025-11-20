Listen Live
Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones on Injury Report

Published on November 20, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a calf injury, marking the first time he’s been on the injury report this season.

Since he wasn’t listed on Wednesday, the seriousness of the injury and his ability to start Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is currently unknown.

If an issue arises, active backup Anthony Richardson would step back into the number two spot, a role rookie Riley Leonard has held recently, while veteran Brett Rypien is available on the practice squad as an extra emergency option.

