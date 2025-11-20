Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones on Injury Report
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a calf injury, marking the first time he’s been on the injury report this season.
Since he wasn’t listed on Wednesday, the seriousness of the injury and his ability to start Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is currently unknown.
If an issue arises, active backup Anthony Richardson would step back into the number two spot, a role rookie Riley Leonard has held recently, while veteran Brett Rypien is available on the practice squad as an extra emergency option.
SEE ALSO
- Several Indiana Senators Targeted in “Swatting” Incidents, State Police Investigating
- $100K Powerball Ticket Sold in Indianapolis for Wednesday’s Drawing
- Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones on Injury Report
- Indy Man Convicted after 2020 Fatal Shooting
- DeVries Powers Hoosiers Past Lindenwood 73-53
More from WIBC 93.1 FM