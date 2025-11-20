Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Trump’s Deal With MBS Strikes Blow Against Iran And Russia. Selling the F-35 to Saudi Arabia is US projection of Power and Peace.

Tony Katz:

I think with the sale of F-35 strike Fighter jets to Saudi Arabia from the United States, the meeting that took place yesterday in the White House with a President Trump and Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, and more happening today, I think there is a very acceptable question out there as to what are we selling them, but maybe more importantly should we be selling to Saudi Arabia. I’m not over what happened on September 11th. That’s me speaking. I’m not speaking for you. I’m speaking for myself. Major Mike Lyons joins me right now. United States Army major, retired military analyst, does a lot of work with West Point and I live in the real world, and I was explaining this yesterday on the show that there are a lot of actors I don’t want to work with, but that doesn’t mean you don’t work with them. And I actually think that the time for retribution regarding September 11th has long passed, and it wasn’t done as I see it properly then, But I’m here now and Saudi Arabia as an ally in agreement on the Abraham Accords and pushing Iran and the Iranian regime further and further into disbanding and nothingness and falling away, creating a better Iran and a better future for the Middle East. That’s what’s on the table. But let’s start where we start these F-35’s. What can you tell us about the major lions and how do we feel about them going to Saudi Arabia.

Major Mike Lyons:



Well, Tony, I think clearly we have to always remember what happened on September eleventh and go from there.



Tony Katz:

But this is a different Saudi Arabia.

Major Mike Lyons:

This is a different country right now with a different leader, and now’s the time to strike this deal with Saudi Arabia in order to gain this additional leverage over Iran and to really start to set forward a new path for the Middle East. So what we know about the deal, It looks like Saudi Arabia has requested forty eight F-35’s to go along with three hundred main battle tanks Abram’s battle tank, so it’s not only airpower it’s going to be ground power. This is Trump leverage at play, visible leverage right out there, aligning with a country that had not had this level of firepower before. Let’s talk about the F thirty five real quick. We’ll talk more about it. But this is not just a plane, This is an ecosystem, and this is a next generation fighter that will definitely took the power of balance in the Middle East towards Saudi Arabia.

