Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame at #9

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The College Football Playoff Committee released their third rankings of the 2025 season Tuesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers stayed at #2 while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain at #9.

Indiana has been at #2 ever since the first set of rankings came out earlier this month. They are 11-0 for the first time in program history. Notre Dame is 8-2 after dropping their first two games of the season to Texas A and M and Miami. They have won eight games in a row and face 3-7 Syracuse on Saturday November 22 at 3:30 before finishing off the regular season with 3-7 Stanford.

The Hoosiers are on a bye week this week. They close out the regular season against 2-9 Purdue on Friday November 28.

There is a change to this year’s 12-team playoff format from one year ago. The top four teams in the final ranking, regardless of conference championship, will receive a first-round bye. Last year, each Power Four conference champion held the top four seeds. This year, each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but not a top four spot.

The top 12 rankings look like this:

Ohio State (10-0) Indiana (11-0) Texas A&M (10-0) Georgia (9-1) Texas Tech (10-1) Ole Miss (10-1) Oregon (9-1) Oklahoma (8-2) Notre Dame (8-2) Alabama (8-2) BYU (9-1) Utah (8-2)