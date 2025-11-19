Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame at #9

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 15 Wisconsin at Indiana
Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The College Football Playoff Committee released their third rankings of the 2025 season Tuesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers stayed at #2 while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain at #9.

Indiana has been at #2 ever since the first set of rankings came out earlier this month. They are 11-0 for the first time in program history. Notre Dame is 8-2 after dropping their first two games of the season to Texas A and M and Miami. They have won eight games in a row and face 3-7 Syracuse on Saturday November 22 at 3:30 before finishing off the regular season with 3-7 Stanford.

The Hoosiers are on a bye week this week. They close out the regular season against 2-9 Purdue on Friday November 28.

There is a change to this year’s 12-team playoff format from one year ago. The top four teams in the final ranking, regardless of conference championship, will receive a first-round bye. Last year, each Power Four conference champion held the top four seeds. This year, each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but not a top four spot.

The top 12 rankings look like this:

  1. Ohio State (10-0)
  2. Indiana (11-0)
  3. Texas A&M (10-0)
  4. Georgia (9-1)
  5. Texas Tech (10-1)
  6. Ole Miss (10-1)
  7. Oregon (9-1)
  8. Oklahoma (8-2)
  9. Notre Dame (8-2)
  10. Alabama (8-2)
  11. BYU (9-1)
  12. Utah (8-2)

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close