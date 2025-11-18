Listen Live
One Killed in South Side Indianapolis Crash

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed between I‑465 and Hanna Avenue.

Published on November 18, 2025

Police lights
Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS-– A fatal crash happened early Tuesday on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD was called around 6:47 a.m. to the 4200 block of S. Harding St.

Police confirmed someone died in the crash. The IMPD fatal crash team is investigating.

This is an active investigation, updates will be shared as they become available.

