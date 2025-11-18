One Killed in South Side Indianapolis Crash
INDIANAPOLIS-– A fatal crash happened early Tuesday on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD was called around 6:47 a.m. to the 4200 block of S. Harding St.
Police confirmed someone died in the crash. The IMPD fatal crash team is investigating.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed between I‑465 and Hanna Avenue.
This is an active investigation, updates will be shared as they become available.
