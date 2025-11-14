Listen Live
Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is modernizing its fleet with the addition of Dodge Durangos and Ford Mustang GTs, aiming to enhance visibility and safety on the roads.

Published on November 14, 2025

The new vehicles feature a retro-inspired blue-and-white design, reminiscent of ISP’s 1960s patrol cars, and are equipped with advanced technology like in-car cameras, radar systems, and push bumpers.

The Durangos will gradually replace the older Dodge Chargers, while the high-performance Mustangs are being deployed to combat aggressive driving and street racing.

ISP Superintendent Anthony Scott described the rollout as a “bridge to the future,” blending tradition with innovation.

The Mustangs, assigned to experienced troopers, are designed to deter reckless driving and improve road safety.

This fleet upgrade is part of a multi-year initiative to modernize ISP’s vehicles, with the new designs expected to make troopers more visible and effective in their duties.

