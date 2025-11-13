Listen Live
Hoosier Leaders React as Government Shutdown Ends

All seven Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while the state’s two Democrats opposed it.

Published on November 13, 2025

President Trump Signs Funding Bill To Reopen The Federal Government
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

STATEWIDE — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended Wednesday night after the House of Representatives passed a funding bill to reopen federal agencies.

The 43‑day shutdown came to a close when eight Democratic senators crossed party lines to strike a deal with Republicans. The measure now heads to President Trump’s desk.

Indiana’s delegation split strictly along party lines. All seven Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while the state’s two Democrats opposed it.

Republicans framed the vote as a victory over what they called a “Democrat shutdown,” pointing to hardships faced by farmers, federal workers, and air traffic controllers. Rep. Jim Baird said reopening the government was his immediate concern, while Rep. Erin Houchin praised colleagues for ending what she described as “political theater.”

Democrats, however, argued the deal came at too high a cost. Rep. Frank Mrvan said he could not support legislation that, in his view, undermined affordable health care and shortchanged veterans.

The bill funds the government through January 30 and includes three year‑long appropriations measures covering agriculture, military construction, veterans’ affairs, and the legislative branch.

