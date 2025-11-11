Listen Live
Miss World Chile Won Title with THIS Insane Talent!

Published on November 10, 2025

Most beauty queens want “world peace,” this one wants ROCK!

Chile’s Miss World contestant has gone viral for her performance during the talent portion of the contest. Ignacia Fernández decided to ditch the traditional opera singing, piano playing, juggling route and broke out her own special talent, death metal.

The 27-year-old performed an original death metal song backed by her bandmate of DECESSUS. She didn’t hold back from unleashing the death metal screams and growls while putting her heart and lungs on the line.

Fernández, not only earned a standing ovation, but went on to win the whole damn thing!

Listen to Hammer & Nigel’s reactions during a round of “Is This Anything?” SPOILER: HELL YEAH, IT IS!

