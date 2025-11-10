Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Woke IU Lecturer Removed From Class Following Complaint. This is a good first step by IU President Pam Witton.

Tony Katz:

There was a story about an IU lecturer removed from the classroom, and I only wonder why it didn’t happen earlier. I talked about this story about a lecturer named Jessica Adams who was teaching the nonsense of white privilege and the nonsense of DEI teaching a level of division and divisiveness in IU classrooms.

Her class diversity, human rights, and social justice. If you take a look at the things that she talked about, white supremacy is Make America Great Again. It’s on an actual slide from the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence. And if this is what your teaching, of course you shouldn’t be teaching at IU. And IU was absolutely right to remove her, and everyone like her should be. This is a far cry from a conversation of whether or not we should be engaged in teaching things that are hard or difficult. We’ve talked about this, for example, in the conversation about slavery and the conversation about race relations in America. The idea that we could have any student in public schools to the extent that we should even have public schools, which I am less and less in favor of every day… We can fix these things, and we should. We’re going to teach students that they’re bigoted based on the color of their skin? They’re oppressed based on the color of their skin, and think that that’s education? It’s not education… Complaints made their way to Senator Jim Banks. Senator Jim Banks reached out to the school and now this lecturer has been removed.

