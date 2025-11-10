Listen Live
Woke IU Lecturer Removed From Class Following Complaint

This is a good first step by IU President Pam Witton.

Published on November 10, 2025

Indiana State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Tony Katz:  

There was a story about an IU lecturer removed from the classroom, and I only wonder why it didn’t happen earlier. I talked about this story about a lecturer named Jessica Adams who was teaching the nonsense of white privilege and the nonsense of DEI teaching a level of division and divisiveness in IU classrooms.

Jessica Adams, a… – Indiana Daily Student – idsnews | Facebook

Her class diversity, human rights, and social justice. If you take a look at the things that she talked about, white supremacy is Make America Great Again. It’s on an actual slide from the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence. And if this is what your teaching, of course you shouldn’t be teaching at IU. And IU was absolutely right to remove her, and everyone like her should be. This is a far cry from a conversation of whether or not we should be engaged in teaching things that are hard or difficult. We’ve talked about this, for example, in the conversation about slavery and the conversation about race relations in America. The idea that we could have any student in public schools to the extent that we should even have public schools, which I am less and less in favor of every day… We can fix these things, and we should. We’re going to teach students that they’re bigoted based on the color of their skin? They’re oppressed based on the color of their skin, and think that that’s education? It’s not education… Complaints made their way to Senator Jim Banks. Senator Jim Banks reached out to the school and now this lecturer has been removed.

Listen to the ‘Woke IU Lecturer Removed From Class Following Complaint” discussion in full here:   

It’s Redemption Monday. Tony misses again:

Watch the show here:   

