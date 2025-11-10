State Police Sergeant Offers Tips For Driving in Winter Weather

WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–State Police have been responding to hundreds of crashes across Indiana ever since snow started falling on Sunday.

“It’s obvious that some people’s winter driving skills did not improve over the summer. We have the first snow event of the year. In the last 20 hours, our troopers have responded to over 130 crashes,” said State Police Sergeant John Perrine in a Monday interview.

He says the underlying theme is simple. People are driving too fast because they’re in a hurry.

“So they were probably tailgating, making unsafe lane changes, whatever it may be. Being in a hurry is usually what causes most of these crashes,” said Perrine.

Perrine says it’s best to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, manually turn on your headlights, and slow down.

“I’m seeing so many cars out here with no headlights on because they rely on their automatic headlights and it’s not dark enough to activate those,” said Perrine.

He reminds you that bridges and overpasses will be slick until temperatures warm up later.

“County roads may look just snow covered, but what you may not realize is that there’s ice under that snow, which can be treacherous,” said Perrine.

