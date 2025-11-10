Listen Live
Close
Local

State Police Sergeant Offers Tips For Driving in Winter Weather

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winter Weather Driving
WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–State Police have been responding to hundreds of crashes across Indiana ever since snow started falling on Sunday.

“It’s obvious that some people’s winter driving skills did not improve over the summer. We have the first snow event of the year. In the last 20 hours, our troopers have responded to over 130 crashes,” said State Police Sergeant John Perrine in a Monday interview.

He says the underlying theme is simple. People are driving too fast because they’re in a hurry.

“So they were probably tailgating, making unsafe lane changes, whatever it may be. Being in a hurry is usually what causes most of these crashes,” said Perrine.

Perrine says it’s best to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, manually turn on your headlights, and slow down.

“I’m seeing so many cars out here with no headlights on because they rely on their automatic headlights and it’s not dark enough to activate those,” said Perrine.

He reminds you that bridges and overpasses will be slick until temperatures warm up later.

“County roads may look just snow covered, but what you may not realize is that there’s ice under that snow, which can be treacherous,” said Perrine.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close