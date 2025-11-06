Indianapolis Woman Missing

Source: Veronika Williams / Veronika Williams

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The family of Danielle Williams (also known as Dani or Glacia Glaze) is making a public plea for information, as the Indianapolis woman has been missing for over two weeks.

Williams, 37, was last seen and heard from on October 22, 2025. Her phone went silent that day and has remained off, which her family describes as highly unusual.

Her sister, Veronika Williams, told WIBC News that Danielle was last seen on Shadeland Avenue and in the area between Washington Street and 10th Street in the evening. She tends to wear all black.

Family Raises Concerns Over Investigation

Veronika Williams filed an official missing persons report with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) after Danielle failed to show up for a scheduled event. She confirmed that a detective contacted her but has not provided an update since. She’s frustrated over the lack of communication she’s received.

“I’ve heard nothing from them at all… It makes me feel like, they are just not taking it seriously enough. Where is the police? What is happening?”

The family is deeply concerned, noting that Danielle, a mother of two children whom she loves dearly, has never missed checking on them or important family functions. Her chronic health issues and lack of medication further heighten the urgency of the search.

“She would never leave [her children] behind. She’s never not checked on them,” Veronika Williams said.

How to Help

WIBC did reach out to IMPD for a statement and the information is provided below:

“Danielle Williams was reported missing on October 30, 2025. – IP250095206. The investigation remains ongoing and we ask anyone who may have seen or heard from Danielle Williams to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 3117-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.”