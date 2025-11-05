Hoosiers Ranked #2 in First College Football Playoff Rankings
Hoosiers Ranked #2 in First College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame #10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosiers came in ranked #2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2025 that came out Tuesday evening. Notre Dame came in slotted at #10.
This is IU’s highest ranking in program history. They are 9-0. Notre Dame started their season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A and M, but they have won six straight games to get to 6-2.
Indiana battles 3-5 Penn State this Saturday at noon. Notre Dame will square off with 7-1 Navy Saturday night 7:30 pm.
The full rankings are listed as the following:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pitt
- Tennessee
The biggest change to this year’s 12-team playoff from last season is that this year’s field will be straight seeded. Each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but they will no longer get a top four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.
The SEC has nine teams ranked in the Top 25. The Big Ten has seven. The ACC has five and the Big 12 has three.