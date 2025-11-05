Listen Live
Hoosiers Ranked #2 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

Hoosiers Ranked #2 in First College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame #10

Published on November 4, 2025

Indiana v Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosiers came in ranked #2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2025 that came out Tuesday evening. Notre Dame came in slotted at #10.

This is IU’s highest ranking in program history. They are 9-0. Notre Dame started their season 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A and M, but they have won six straight games to get to 6-2.

Indiana battles 3-5 Penn State this Saturday at noon. Notre Dame will square off with 7-1 Navy Saturday night 7:30 pm.

The full rankings are listed as the following:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Ole Miss
  7. BYU
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Utah
  14. Virginia
  15. Louisville
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Miami
  19. USC
  20. Iowa
  21. Michigan
  22. Missouri
  23. Washington
  24. Pitt
  25. Tennessee

The biggest change to this year’s 12-team playoff from last season is that this year’s field will be straight seeded. Each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but they will no longer get a top four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.

The SEC has nine teams ranked in the Top 25. The Big Ten has seven. The ACC has five and the Big 12 has three.

