Listen Live
Local News

IN Vets Get Emergency Food Aid

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Purdue and its campuses are recognized for their service to military students
Source: Purdue University / Purdue University

STATEWIDE – The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) has initiated an urgent program, Operation Emergency Food, to provide critical food assistance to veterans and their families impacted by current disruptions to federal food aid.

This short-term initiative is an extension of the existing Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) and is designed to address the immediate and essential food needs of MFRF-eligible veteran families facing the temporary loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Indiana stands with our Hoosier veterans, especially in times of uncertainty as federal changes to SNAP and furloughs impact families across our state,” said Jake Adams, IDVA Director. “Our commitment remains firm: no veteran should face these changes and challenges alone. Indiana is here, ready to support those who have served us with the same dedication they have shown to our nation.”

The IDVA created Operation Emergency Food to ensure that veteran families who depend on SNAP do not go hungry during the current circumstances. The program is set to remain in place for the duration of the SNAP payment interruption.

To qualify for this emergency food assistance, veterans or their families must meet MFRF eligibility requirements and be directly affected by the changes in SNAP benefits.

The IDVA is encouraging all veterans facing food insecurity to immediately apply. Interested veterans can seek support by:

Visiting the MFRF Application Webpage.

Calling the IDVA at (317) 232-3910.

Contacting their local County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO).

Veterans who are not currently receiving SNAP benefits but are experiencing food insecurity are also encouraged to apply through the MFRF Standard Application, which can provide financial assistance for housing, utilities, food, and other basic needs.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Sean Tucker and Friends
Local

Hoosiers Hunker Down for Hurricane Melissa

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close