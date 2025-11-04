Listen Live
New Victim Identified in Herb Baumeister Case

Published on November 4, 2025

Roger Goodlet
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Almost 30 years after his remains were discovered at Fox Hollow Farm, the former home of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified another victim a week ago: Roger Goodlet.

Goodlet, a man reported missing from Indianapolis in 1994, was confirmed through advanced forensic and DNA analysis conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

The identification of Goodlet through DNA supports an initial identification made in 1996 using dental records. He is the 11th person to be identified from the over 10,000 bones and bone fragments found on the property in Westfield.

“This confirmation is an opportunity for continued closure to the family and loved ones of Roger Goodlet,” Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said. “While this case has affected our community for decades, advancements in forensic science has finally allowed us to restore names to the victims.”

Baumeister, who is accused of killing at least 25 people, most of whom were last seen at bars across central Indiana, fled to Ontario, and killed himself in 1996 after learning of a warrant for his arrest. This came after his wife, concerned by his behavior, allowed police to search the farm after Baumesiter had previously denied them access. The first remains were discovered by Baumeister’s 15-year-old son on the property that same year.

The coroner’s office is investigating this.

