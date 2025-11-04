Source: N/A / Courtesy Of Oasis Diner

Oasis Diner Introduces Igloo Dining Experience in Plainfield

Looking for a unique and cozy dining experience this winter?

The iconic Oasis Diner in Plainfield has unveiled its latest offering: igloo dining!

Starting November 3rd, guests can reserve one of the diner’s charming igloos, nestled under the glow of neon lights, for a one-of-a-kind meal.

Each igloo comfortably seats up to six people and is equipped with a heater, blankets, and even board games to keep the fun going.

For an extra treat, diners can purchase a s’mores kit to enjoy a toasty dessert experience.

The igloo dining experience comes with a $25 rental fee, a 1.5-hour reservation, and a $75 minimum spend.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, a date night, or a gathering with friends, these igloos offer a warm and whimsical way to enjoy the season.

Reservations are now open, so be sure to book your spot on the Oasis Diner website at www.oasisdiner.com. Don’t miss out on this cozy winter adventure!