Avon Schools Seek Voter Approval for Lower Tax Rate

AVON, Ind — Avon Community School Corporation is asking voters to renew a key part of its funding at a slightly lower rate, and residents are heading to the polls today to decide.

The district’s operating referendum, first approved in 2018, is up for renewal. School officials are proposing a rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed property value, down from 35 cents. If approved, it would bring in about $14 million a year for the next eight years.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham spoke to WISH-TV, saying the renewal is not about adding new programs but maintaining what the district already has.

“Basically, it means we get to continue doing what we’ve been doing for the last seven years,” Wyndham said. “Since 2018, we’ve had 142 teachers and 31 support staff positions paid through the referendum. The great thing is we can keep doing the same work without worrying about staff cuts.”

Wyndham added that the referendum funds staff and instruction, not construction projects.

“Our referendum funds are people. It funds instruction,” he said. “That keeps our classrooms strong.”

He said continuing the referendum is crucial to keeping the high-quality education Avon families expect.

“This is how we keep opportunities high for students and maintain the quality of education our community expects,” Wyndham said. “We’re excited to finally be here after all the hard work and to see people heading to the polls.”

Recently, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith has questioned the need for local school referendums across Indiana. Wyndham said he would welcome a conversation with Beckwith about the issue.

Polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 4 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Avon United Methodist Church (6850 E US Hwy 36), Bartlett Chapel (4396 E Main St), Plainfield Christian Church (800 Dan Jones Road), Radiant Bible Church (420 Gable Crossing Dr), and Our Shepherd Lutheran Church (9201 E County Rd 100 N).