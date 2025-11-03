Listen Live
Obituaries

Diane Ladd, Oscar-Nominated Actor And Mother Of Laura Dern, D..

Diane Ladd, Oscar-Nominated Actor And Mother Of Laura Dern, Dies At 89

Diane Ladd, the celebrated actor known for her powerful performances and three Academy Award nominations, passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries - Arrivals
Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Diane Ladd, Oscar-Nominated Actor and Mother of Laura Dern, Dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the celebrated actor known for her powerful performances and three Academy Award nominations, passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Her daughter, Oscar-winning actor Laura Dern, confirmed the news, sharing that Ladd passed peacefully at her home in Ojai, California.

Ladd’s illustrious career spanned over six decades, during which she portrayed a wide range of memorable characters.

She earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as a fiery waitress in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974).

She later received nominations for her performances in David Lynch’s Wild at Heart (1990) and Rambling Rose (1991), the latter marking a historic moment as she and Dern became the first mother-daughter duo to be nominated for Oscars in the same year.

Beyond her film work, Ladd was a prolific presence on television, earning Emmy nominations for guest roles in shows like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Touched by an Angel.

Her career also included appearances in iconic series such as Perry Mason and Gunsmoke.

Born Rose Diane Lanier in Laurel, Mississippi, in 1935, Ladd pursued the performing arts from a young age, eventually making her mark in both film and television.

Her legacy as a trailblazing actor and devoted mother will continue to inspire generations.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
16 Items
Local

Jim Irsay’s Iconic Memorabilia Collection To Be Auctioned

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close