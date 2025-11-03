Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Diane Ladd, Oscar-Nominated Actor and Mother of Laura Dern, Dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the celebrated actor known for her powerful performances and three Academy Award nominations, passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Her daughter, Oscar-winning actor Laura Dern, confirmed the news, sharing that Ladd passed peacefully at her home in Ojai, California.

Ladd’s illustrious career spanned over six decades, during which she portrayed a wide range of memorable characters.

She earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as a fiery waitress in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974).

Love Obituaries? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She later received nominations for her performances in David Lynch’s Wild at Heart (1990) and Rambling Rose (1991), the latter marking a historic moment as she and Dern became the first mother-daughter duo to be nominated for Oscars in the same year.

Beyond her film work, Ladd was a prolific presence on television, earning Emmy nominations for guest roles in shows like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Touched by an Angel.

Her career also included appearances in iconic series such as Perry Mason and Gunsmoke.

Born Rose Diane Lanier in Laurel, Mississippi, in 1935, Ladd pursued the performing arts from a young age, eventually making her mark in both film and television.

Her legacy as a trailblazing actor and devoted mother will continue to inspire generations.