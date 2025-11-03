Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence. How quick the mayor is to point the finger, but never at himself. It’s not leadership, it’s garbage.

Tony Katz:

Forgive my confusion, because there could be a reason for it. Can someone explain to me why the bar owner is responsible. If you head on over to WIBC dot com, you’ll see that three were shot at a downtown Indy bar Johnette Cruz, with the reporting just after 1:30 am at the Hovito Ultra Lounge 200 block of South Meridian. Officers located to adult males who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A third victim was injured in the shooting subsequently self transported himself to an area hospital. Joe Hogsett, he’s the mayor, puts out a statement today our community is once again dealing with the violent fallout of an irresponsible gun owner. This is unacceptable. We know that when guns and alcohol mixed, the consequences can be tragic.

What is the argument being made? I’m not saying there isn’t an argument to make. I’m asking what argument is being made that shows that the bar owner has done something wrong.

Listen to the “Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence” discussion in full here:

