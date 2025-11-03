Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

How quick the mayor is to point the finger, but never at himself. It's not leadership, it's garbage.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence. How quick the mayor is to point the finger, but never at himself. It’s not leadership, it’s garbage.

Tony Katz:  

Forgive my confusion, because there could be a reason for it. Can someone explain to me why the bar owner is responsible. If you head on over to WIBC dot com, you’ll see that three were shot at a downtown Indy bar Johnette Cruz, with the reporting just after 1:30 am at the Hovito Ultra Lounge 200 block of South Meridian. Officers located to adult males who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A third victim was injured in the shooting subsequently self transported himself to an area hospital. Joe Hogsett, he’s the mayor, puts out a statement today our community is once again dealing with the violent fallout of an irresponsible gun owner. This is unacceptable. We know that when guns and alcohol mixed, the consequences can be tragic.

What is the argument being made? I’m not saying there isn’t an argument to make. I’m asking what argument is being made that shows that the bar owner has done something wrong.

Listen to the “Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence” discussion in full here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    F

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close