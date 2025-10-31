USDA Secretary Seals Major Trade Deal in Indiana

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

LEBANON, Ind. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins joined Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04) and a host of Indiana agricultural leaders Thursday to announce a landmark trade agreement with China that will significantly boost U.S. soybean exports.

The announcement was made at Everett Farms and Seed, LLC in Lebanon, Indiana, following a farm tour and round table discussion with producers and industry leaders about the successes and challenges facing the agriculture sector.

Landmark China Agreement

Secretary Rollins revealed the details of the agreement after President Trump’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The deal includes major commitments from China to purchase U.S. agricultural products:

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Immediate Purchase: China will purchase at least 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans this season (expected over the next two months).

Long-Term Commitment: China is expected to purchase an additional 75 million metric tons of soybeans over the next three years, with a commitment of 25 million tons annually from 2026 to 2028.

The agreement, which follows a five-month moratorium on U.S. soybean purchases by China, also includes commitments to buy sorghum and hardwood, and the removal of retaliatory tariffs on various agricultural products.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins emphasized the significance of the deal during the announcement: “Farmers will be happy with the agreement.” She added that while the agreement provides a short-term boost, the Trump administration is also working on a long-term goal to make the U.S. less dependent on China as a top export market.

Tour Highlights Local and State Collaboration

Congressman Baird hosted the event to provide Secretary Rollins with firsthand insights from local producers.

“Today, we brought together key federal and state leaders with the hardworking farmers who feed our state and nation,” said Congressman Baird. “The stability and certainty this agreement provides to our soybean farmers is a crucial step forward for Indiana’s agricultural economy.”

The delegation included Indiana Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb, Indiana Soybean Alliance Chair Denise Scarborough, and Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron, among others. State representatives, senators, and leaders from the Indiana Pork, Poultry, and Beef Cattle Associations were also in attendance.

The Secretary’s visit was part of her trip to Indiana for a keynote address at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.