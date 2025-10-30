Louvre Crown Jewels Still Missing as Five Are Arrested

Source: Antoine Gyori – Corbis / Getty

Paris — Five more people have been arrested in the investigation of the Louvre crown jewels theft, but the treasures are still missing, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Thursday.

The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday in Paris and nearby areas.

One is believed to have been part of the four-person team that stole the jewels from the Apollo Gallery on Oct. 19.

Two others were arrested Sunday and admitted to being involved.

Thieves broke a window, used power tools on the display cases, and made off with eight pieces of the French crown jewels, valued at $102 million.