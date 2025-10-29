Grand Jury Investigating Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s Office

Patabook News

STATEWIDE–A grand jury investigation is happening with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s office regarding “ghost employment,” which involves employees working outside their official duties while on the clock.

Testimony was heard in August and September of 2025, including claims of the distribution of an intimate image within the office.

Prosecutors are investigating a “fake topless video of a Republican lawmaker’s wife” that two staff members in his office are accused of seeing back in April.

Beckwith denies the claims and asserts that his office has acted legally.

“That story is so false, there’s no proof, there’s no evidence. We’ve never seen anything like that. Never happened in my office,” said Beckwith on Tuesday.

He also says his office has not been contacted at all regarding the investigation.