No Wonder AOC Loves Socialism. Look How Much Good It’s Done For Her

Once a bartender, now a hardcore elitist

Published on October 28, 2025

NY House Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Joins Progressive Fundraiser In LA
Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Tony Katz:  

So if I have it right, Riley Gaines, the swimmer who was forced to compete against Leah Thomas, who’s a man, always been a man, will always be a man, who now is a podcaster over at Outkick and has started a family, said that she wanted to challenge Representative Ocasio-Cortez to a debate. Right, that’s how it starts. This is on Laura Ingram’s show on Fox, and this is Riley Gaines.

Now, sure, go ahead, many many people have right. There’s a couple of things that play here. First. I know this with Riley Gaines, interviewed her a few years back. She has created something very great and she took on a very important fight. Men are not women and women are not men. And sports women should be protected. And there are a lot of people who don’t want to protect women in sports. They really really really hate women. And it’s gross and that happens on a national level. It happens right here in Indiana.
It’s ugly despicable. Riley Gaines goes to speak at a campus and she gets attacked.

They chase her through the halls. These aren’t good people, these aren’t decent people. We disagree, so therefore you should be physically threatened. That’s the side that Representative Costio Cortez is on.

