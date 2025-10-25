Listen Live
Local

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents

The Indiana University chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was issued a cease and desist on Friday over reports of hazing incidents that have injured at least three people.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A second Indiana University fraternity has been issued a cease and desist for reports of hazing.

The Indiana University chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was issued the cease and desist on Friday for incidents that the university said have resulted in at least three people getting injured and needing medical attention.

The IU Police Department has launched a criminal investigation. Officers believe the incidents happened at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in September and earlier this month.

Alpha Epsilon Pi had previous disciplinary probation for various infractions. They’re now the fourth organization on cease and desist.

All fraternity-related activities have since been suspended.

IUPD is asking anyone with information about the reported hazing incidents to call them at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close