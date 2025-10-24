INDOT Announces Upcoming Closures on I-465

INDOT

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing weekend lane and ramp closures on I-465 for bridge deck work on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Beginning around 9 p.m. on Friday, October 31, one lane of I-465 east and westbound will close from Zionsville Road to Michigan Road (U.S. 421) until around 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 1. During this time, the Michigan Rd. (U.S. 421) ramp to I-465 westbound will close. This is part of the ongoing bridge construction on I-465 over 96th Street.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.