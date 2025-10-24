Listen Live
Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

A woman was killed and a man wanted by police was seriously injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning on Indy's near southwest side.

Published on October 24, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and a man critically injured after a police pursuit that started early Friday morning in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. near West Troy Avenue and Westbrook Avenue on the city’s near southwest side. Officers tried to stop a Buick LeSabre with a driver who had active felony warrants. The driver refused to pull over and led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

IMPD also said the driver at times was weaving through different lanes and traveling in the opposite direction of traffic.

The chase ended in a collision with the Buick hitting a semi-truck at the intersection of Raymond and Harding streets. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died in the crash and the driver, a man, was critically injured and taken to a hospital. The truck driver was not hurt.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the passenger as 33-year-old Alicia N. Lane.

The intersection was closed for cleanup and so police could investigate.

