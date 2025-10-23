Draft Plan: Trust, Morale Top IMPD Concerns

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still dealing with challenges around trust, transparency, and officer morale, even though both officers and the public say they want policing that’s fair and professional.

At a press conference unveiling its draft five-year plan, IMPD shared a surprising number: only half of the 2,200 people surveyed said they trust the department.

To help figure out the long-term strategy, IMPD tapped $237,000 in leftover 2024 budget funds to hire local firm Taylor Advising, picked from three local bidders.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Chief Chris Bailey said Thursday, “Building trust is a constant effort. Since 2020, every time we make progress, something happens—nationally or locally—that sets us back. That’s why rebuilding trust is one of our top priorities.”

Surveys and internal reviews show officers take pride in protecting and serving, yet many feel frustrated when repeat offenders are released quickly through the criminal justice system. About 77% of IMPD employees say they lack support from city leaders, and 37% want better coordination with the prosecutor’s office.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to work with the community and strengthen that relationship,” Bailey added. “There’s still a lot of empathy out there, whether people show it by voting or taking part in a survey like this one.”

Transparency remains a challenge. While half of residents say they trust IMPD, only 39% think the department is open about its policies and practices. Community members want clearer communication after critical incidents and more public reporting on internal reviews.

Officers say high call volumes, staffing shortages, and administrative demands limit proactive policing. Combined with public expectations that don’t always match reality, these pressures can strain relationships and wear down morale.

“Honestly, I was a little surprised by how people want to be communicated with,” one officer joked. “Email ranked at the top, and apparently, my videos aren’t that popular. Not sure why anyone wouldn’t want to stare at me for three and a half minutes,” [laughs].

Safety perceptions vary across the city. Most residents feel safe during the day, but only 42% feel safe at night. Gun violence, traffic safety, homelessness, mental health, and drug abuse are top concerns for both officers and community members. Even with a 29% drop in murders and nonfatal shootings since 2022, every incident continues to shake neighborhoods and trust in public institutions.

Morale inside the department is low. Just 26% of officers feel law enforcement is respected in Indianapolis, and 54% say public perception affects their daily work. While wellness programs exist, only 56% feel comfortable using them, citing concerns about confidentiality and stigma.