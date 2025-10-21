Listen Live
Still Scared of the Dark? Survey Finds Many Adults Feel the Same

Published on October 21, 2025

Ever sleep with the lights on — or still keep that childhood stuffed animal nearby? You’re not alone. Many adults never outgrow their childhood fear and are scared of the dark. A new Talker Research survey found that nearly three in 10 Americans still feel uneasy when the lights go out.

Among 2,000 adults surveyed:

  • 29% said they’re still afraid of the dark.
  • 10% keep a stuffed animal or comfort item in bed.
  • 25% sleep with a nightlight on.
  • 10% keep the lights on all night.
  • Men are more likely than women to sleep with lights fully on (15% vs. 7%).
Caucasian Couple Experiencing Intense Movie Moment in Cinema
Source: simonkr / Getty

Experts say spooky season doesn’t help. “With horror movies and Halloween events everywhere, it’s no wonder some Americans aren’t sleeping as well this month,” said Laura Scott of Avocado Green Mattress, which commissioned the survey.

Interestingly, men seem to struggle more with horror movies.

  • 33% of men love scary films, compared to 24% of women.
  • But 23% of men report nightmares afterward, versus 13% of women.
  • 41% of women feel scared during or right after horror films, versus 28% of men. Men are more likely to feel the effects of a scary show afterwards.

After watching horror movies:

  • 28% wake up more during the night.
  • 22% report lower-quality sleep.
  • 12% sleep fewer hours.

The fear of the dark — known as nyctophobia — has deep roots in human evolution. Though today’s dangers are fewer, that instinctive fear remains.

Even as adults, many still turn to comfort objects or lights to feel safe at night. Whether it’s a childhood teddy bear or a soft glow from a nightlight, some habits never fade when darkness falls.

