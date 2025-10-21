Springer Sends Blue Jays to First World Series Since ’93

Source: Daniel Shirey / Getty

TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday. The victory sends Toronto to its first World Series since 1993.

The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before rallying against Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo. Springer connected on a two-seam fastball and drove it into the left-field seats, scoring two runners and giving Toronto the lead for good. It was his 23rd career postseason home run, tying him for third all-time.

Toronto reliever Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth inning to secure the win.

Springer, who was hit by a pitch on his right knee in Game 5, played as designated hitter. He finished the series with four home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS Most Valuable Player after batting .385 with three home runs, three doubles, and a 1.330 OPS across the seven-game series. Guerrero went 1-for-4 in Game 7.

The Blue Jays advanced to the World Series after winning 94 regular-season games and the American League East title. They will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at Rogers Centre.

Bo Bichette, sidelined during the ALCS with a knee injury, said he plans to return for the World Series.

The Blue Jays are seeking their third World Series title and first since Joe Carter’s series-winning home run in 1993.