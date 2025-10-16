Listen Live
Lane Closures Along Capitol Avenue in Downtown Start Monday

Lane Closures Along Capitol Avenue in Downtown Start October 20, Here’s Why

Published on October 16, 2025

IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS–Beginning Monday, October 20, Capitol Avenue will close between 14th and 16th streets to allow for construction of a pedestrian skybridge connecting the new downtown hospital to the new medical office building.

The new skybridge is set to provide a safe, convenient and weather-protected connection between the two facilities, providing access for patients, visitors, and staff.

The full road closure for general traffic is expected to remain in place through January 7, 2026, as part of a three-phrase construction schedule:

  • Phase 1: October 20-November 17, 2025

General traffic and IndyGo buses will detour south down Meridian Street. The IndyGo Red Line and Purple Line bus stop at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue will close. IndyGo riders can access temporary bus stops at Meridian and 14th streets. Riders can also receive up-to-date, real-time information for bus routes through Rider Alert.

  • Phase 2: November 18, 2025 – January 7, 2026

General traffic traveling southbound on Capitol Avenue will continue to detour to Meridian Street. IndyGo’s Red and Purple line buses will resume normal routes through the closed stretch of Capitol Avenue, with the 14th Street station reopening.

  • Phase 3: January 8, 2026

A single southbound lane of Capitol Avenue will reopen to general traffic.

All entrances to IU Health Methodist Hospital will remain accessible, but drivers should allow for extra commute time and travel with caution in the area. Travelers whose destination is not the hospital may want to avoid the area. Access to Starbucks at 13th & Capitol will be maintained throughout. 

Follow progress on the new IU Health downtown hospital project at this website. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in fourth quarter 2027.

