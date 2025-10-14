Listen Live
Local

Hogsett Faces Ethics Scandal Over City Deals

A former aide, a city official, and millions in incentives — a new investigation reveals how personal ties and public money became dangerously intertwined in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration.

Published on October 14, 2025

Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Dead
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, once celebrated for his ethics reforms and dubbed “Mr. Clean,” is now facing scrutiny after a joint Mirror Indy/IndyStar investigation revealed he ignored major conflicts of interest involving city development incentives.

At the center of the controversy are Thomas Cook, Hogsett’s former chief of staff, and Scarlett Andrews, the city’s top development official. Cook resigned in 2020 after an internal investigation confirmed a prohibited romantic relationship with Andrews, yet Hogsett quietly let him stay two more months and later praised his departure. Soon after, Cook joined a law firm tied to Hogsett and began representing developers seeking millions in city incentives — deals overseen by Andrews.

Between 2020 and 2023, Andrews’ department approved or recommended over $80 million in incentives to Cook’s clients, including projects such as City Market, the old county jail site, and the former Angie’s List campus. Staffers alleged favoritism and filed internal complaints, but Hogsett took no public action.

Despite the ethical concerns, Hogsett defended his administration’s transparency and oversight, while denying wrongdoing. Critics, including watchdog groups, say the situation exposes serious flaws in the city’s ethics code and undermines Hogsett’s once-spotless reputation for integrity.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Josh Bain joins Kendall and Casey to discuss the scandal:

