Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Colts Knock Off Cardinals, Go to 5-1

Published on October 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts
Andy Lyons

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts were challenged by a quarterback who used to wear a Colts uniform, but they were able to hang on for a 31-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett got the start at quarterback for Arizona after Kyler Murray was ruled out with an injury. Brissett threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception in the losing effort. He played for the Colts from 2017 to 2020.

In a game that had four lead changes and three ties, the Colts took the lead on a Jonathan Taylor one yard rushing touchdown to put the Colts up 31-27 with 4:32 left in the game.

The Cardinals went 78 yards on 10 plays before turning the ball over on downs in the red zone to seal the Colts win.

Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards with a touchdown. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 212 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception. Jones also had five carries for 20 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Colts tight end Tyler Warren caught six passes for 63 yards with a touchdown. Josh Downs also got in the endzone once to go along with 42 yards receiving on six receptions.

The Colts are 5-1 on the year. They face the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at 4:05 in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local News

Witness Recalls What He Saw After Mark Sanchez Attack

house explosion
Local

1 Person Seriously Injured from Explosion in Plainfield Home

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Courtney Boose
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close