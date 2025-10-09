Zelda Williams Urges Fans to Stop Sharing AI Robin Williams Clips

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, is urging fans to stop sharing AI-generated videos of her father.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” Zelda, 36, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 6. “If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop.”

She criticized the videos as “dumb” and “a waste of time and energy,” insisting that Robin would have shared her view. “Believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want,” she added. Zelda argued that reducing the legacies of real people to AI-generated clips is harmful, calling the content “horrible TikTok slop puppeteering” rather than genuine art.

The actress and director elaborated, saying creators are “not making art,” but rather producing “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it.” She described the trend as “gross.”

Zelda concluded, “And for the love of EVERYTHING, stop calling it ‘the future.’ AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be reconsumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.”

Robin Williams, who died by suicide at 63 in August 2014, continues to be celebrated in Hollywood. Friends and fans alike have shared memories of him over the years.