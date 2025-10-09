Banks: Schumer Shutdown Hurts Troops, Families

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) publicly criticized Senate Democrats today over the government shutdown, warning that the failure to pass a continuing resolution is causing direct harm to U.S. servicemembers, their families, and the small businesses that serve military communities.

Appearing on Newsmax’s Wake Up America, Senator Banks focused on the impending deadline for military pay.

“Chuck Schumer last night told reporters that this shutdown is going really well for Democrats, but how foolish of a statement to make like that when our troops are going to start missing paychecks on October 15th, just a few days away from now,” Banks stated.

Impact on Servicemembers and Communities

Senator Banks expressed astonishment at what he called the “tone-deaf” politics, prioritizing the needs of enlisted personnel who live paycheck to paycheck.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It’s bad for the enlisted 23-year-old sailor who’s trying to feed his young babies and take care of his family… who can’t afford to miss that paycheck on October 15th because Chuck Schumer shut down the government while playing politics,” he said.

The impact, Banks noted, goes beyond military families and affects the broader economy in military towns.

“It will hurt nobody more than our service members… But you know who else will be impacted will be all those communities where there are military bases, all those small business owners, those restaurants and shops… They’re going to be hurt too because of Chuck Schumer and these Democrats shutting down the government,” Banks warned.

Call to Action on the Continuing Resolution

The Indiana Senator repeatedly urged Senate Democrats to abandon what he called “playing politics” and vote with Republicans to pass a short-term spending bill.

“Hopefully five Democrat senators will come to their senses today and join Republicans to pass the short-term, seven-week continuing resolution, reopen the government. That’s the right thing, we still have time to do it. Today’s the day to do it,” he said.

Banks also stressed that the shutdown’s consequences are hurting critical federal workers like air traffic controllers and border patrol agents, urging Democrats to “put a stop to it today, come to their senses and vote for the CR.”

The ongoing political dispute, Banks claimed, centers on Democrats’ demands for an “extra trillion dollars to extend COVID-era Obamacare subsidies.”