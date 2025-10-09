Listen Live
FBI “Summer Heat” Nets 114 Arrests in Indiana

Published on October 9, 2025

FBI Bulletproof Jacket
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office has announced the results of its intensive, three-month nationwide campaign, “Summer Heat,” detailing numerous arrests and significant seizures across Indiana as part of the effort to combat violent crime.

The operation, which ran from June 24 to September 20, involved surging federal resources to assist state and local law enforcement in executing federal warrants, dismantling violent gangs, and seizing narcotics and illegal weapons.

“FBI Indianapolis is fully committed to crushing violent crime in the state of Indiana,” said Timothy J. O’Malley, special agent in charge of the FBI Indianapolis field office. “Summer Heat demonstrated that surging resources with our state and local law enforcement partners, as well as our other federal partners, has a significant impact on reducing crime.”

Local Impact: Arrests and Drug Hauls
Locally, the Indianapolis Field Office made 114 arrests of violent offenders throughout Indiana under the “Summer Heat” initiative.

The local effort resulted in substantial seizures, including:

26 weapons taken off the streets.

Nearly 7 pounds of fentanyl seized, along with more than two pounds of a fentanyl/heroin mix.

Almost 8 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly two pounds of cocaine seized.

The seized drugs and weapons represent a significant disruption to criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks operating in the state.

National Results Highlight Scope
The “Summer Heat” initiative was a multi-pronged offensive conducted by all 55 FBI field offices. Nationally, the operation was massive in scale:

A total of 8,629 arrests were made across the country.

Agents successfully identified or located 1,053 child victims in violent crimes against children investigations.

National seizures included over 44,000 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.

The FBI stated that the goal of the campaign was to execute a multi-pronged offensive to crush violent crime, including resolving violent crime cases in Indian Country. The sustained pressure from “Summer Heat” highlights the FBI’s strategy of combining federal and local resources to make a significant dent in criminal activity.

