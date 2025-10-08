Listen Live
Repeat Offender Arrested in Indy I-465 Shooting

Police later found Twombly at a motel near 34th and Shadeland.

Published on October 8, 2025

Blurred police lights.
Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a shooting on I-465 late last month.

Troopers say it happened on September 29 near the 3.5-mile marker. Investigators believe the shooter and the man who was hit were riding in the same car before getting out and walking along the interstate. That’s when police say 30-year-old Jason Twombly opened fire, hitting the other man.

Drivers passing by called 911 after seeing someone on the side of the road. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police later found Twombly at a motel near 34th and Shadeland. They say he ran from officers but was caught a short time later. Investigators also found a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Twombly is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court records show Twombly has a long criminal history across multiple Indiana counties.

He’s previously been convicted of armed robbery, carrying a handgun without a license, failure to return to lawful detention, and receiving stolen property. He’s also faced charges related to marijuana possession, false identity, and several traffic violations over the years.

