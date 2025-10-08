Listen Live
Politics

Treasury Depart. Considering Issuing $1 Trump Coin

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

If there were ever a living president to be on a coin, it’d be President Trump.

The Treasury Department announced they are working on a $1 coin featuring President Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

The preliminary design includes Trump’s profile on one side of the coin and the infamous image of him with a raised fist in the air on the other.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the design on social media.

Federal law prohibits currency with the image of either a living or current president, but there may be more leeway with commemorative coins.

While the idea of a Trump coin is entertaining, Hammer points out that we are already getting rid of the penny due to its production cost exceeding its face value- why should we be looking to invest in another.

“Listen I’m a Trump guy, but.. I don’t think we necessarily need a coin.”

Let us know what you think, would you use a Trump coin? Or is this too far?

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close