Treasury Depart. Considering Issuing $1 Trump Coin

If there were ever a living president to be on a coin, it’d be President Trump.

The Treasury Department announced they are working on a $1 coin featuring President Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

The preliminary design includes Trump’s profile on one side of the coin and the infamous image of him with a raised fist in the air on the other.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed the design on social media.

Federal law prohibits currency with the image of either a living or current president, but there may be more leeway with commemorative coins.

While the idea of a Trump coin is entertaining, Hammer points out that we are already getting rid of the penny due to its production cost exceeding its face value- why should we be looking to invest in another.

“Listen I’m a Trump guy, but.. I don’t think we necessarily need a coin.”

Let us know what you think, would you use a Trump coin? Or is this too far?