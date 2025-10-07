Listen Live
Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to Prison

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Published on October 7, 2025

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
WISH-TV

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A former bail bondsman at the Marion County Jail was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Tuesday.

Back in August, Anthony Stout was convicted of 13 criminal counts including promotion of human sexual trafficking, intimidation and failure of a bail agent to collect full premium.

Stout’s jury trial took five days. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Stout leveraged his position as a bail bondsman to exchange sexual acts for bonds.

“The defendant abused, took advantage, and threatened to get his way. The survivors who bravely came forward and reported the defendant, not only shared their stories but secured justice and ensured the safety of our community,” said Mears.

Mears has always maintained that Stout exploited and coerced multiple women to perform sexual acts on him in exchange for bonds and if they refused, he would threaten to kill them or revoke their bonds and take away their freedom. Mears says this conduct dates back as far as December 2017 and was ultimately stopped when two women reported Stout’s behavior.

Here’s a list of the charges Stout was convicted of in August:

-Five counts of Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking (Level 4 Felonies)

-Attempted Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking (Level 4 Felony)

-Five counts of Intimidation (four Level 6 Felonies and one A Misdemeanor)

-Two counts of Failure of a bail agent to collect full premium (Level 6 Felonies)

