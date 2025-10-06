Source: oliakolvitz / Getty This Must-Visit Indiana Train Ride Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage When fall arrives in Indiana, few places showcase the season’s beauty quite like southern Indiana—and there’s no better way to experience it than aboard the French Lick Scenic Railway. This historic train offers a front-row seat to the state’s most vibrant fall foliage, winding through colorful forests, limestone bluffs, and the rolling hills of the Hoosier National Forest. Whether you’re a lifelong local or an autumn road-tripper, this relaxing ride through nature’s finest scenery is pure magic. This Must-Visit Indiana Train Ride Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage was originally published on b1057.com

Ride Through a Tunnel of Color As the trees burst into shades of red, orange, and gold, the French Lick Scenic Railway transforms into a moving postcard of Indiana's fall season. The route stretches 18 miles round-trip, offering wide-window views of the countryside—all from the comfort of a vintage railcar. The train passes through the 2,200-foot Burton Tunnel, one of the most photographed spots along the journey, before reemerging into a landscape blanketed in color. The nostalgic sound of the whistle and the slow rhythm of the tracks make it an unforgettable experience for families, couples, and anyone wanting to soak in the sights at a slower pace.

Stunning Views of the Hoosier National Forest Along the way, passengers are treated to sweeping views of the Hoosier National Forest, where maple, oak, and hickory trees paint a picture-perfect backdrop. Limestone cliffs, open meadows, and tree-lined valleys add to the charm, creating a journey that feels both peaceful and cinematic.

More Than Just a Train Ride While fall is the most popular season, the French Lick Scenic Railway runs themed rides throughout the year. Families love events like the Day Out With Thomas, while holiday travelers look forward to the Polar Express Tribute Ride, complete with festive lights and cocoa. But during autumn, the simple scenic excursion remains the star attraction—an ideal way to experience Indiana's natural beauty without driving or hiking.

Plan Your Visit The railway departs from the historic French Lick Depot and lasts about 1 hour and 45 minutes round-trip. Tickets are affordable—around $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 2–11)—making it an easy weekend adventure. Visitors can also explore local shops and restaurants in French Lick before or after their ride for a full day of small-town charm.