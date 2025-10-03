Listen Live
Fire on Indy’s West Side Injures Four, Leaves Dozens Homeless

In total, 12 apartments were affected, displacing roughly 14 to 16 residents

Published on October 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire tore through a west side apartment complex early Friday morning, leaving several people hurt and more than a dozen without a home. It happened around 3 a.m. near Rockville Road and Lynnhurst Drive, in the 5700 block of Port Au Prince Street.

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the back of one unit and quickly spreading into the attic.

The fire escalated fast, triggering a two-alarm response. While there were reports of people trapped, everyone managed to get out on their own—though some may have jumped from the second floor.

Four people were injured, including two adults and two children. Two were taken to the hospital, while the others were treated at the scene.

In total, 12 apartments were affected, displacing roughly 14 to 16 residents. Power and utilities were shut off across the building.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

