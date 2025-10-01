Listen Live
Local

Group Files Public Records Request Over State’s Redistricting Talks

An Indiana group filed a public records request this week seeking all discussion between Gov. Mike Braun’s administration and White House employees about redistricting.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — An Indiana group filed a public records request Monday seeking all redistricting discussion between Gov. Mike Braun’s administration and White House employees from August first onward — as national Republicans continue to pressure the Hoosier State to act.

Count Us IN said in a release that, “Hoosiers deserve to know what threats are being made to Indiana programs and projects if policymakers refuse to cave to Washington’s demands.” In September, Gov. Mike Braun said not moving forward with the presidential priority could have “consequences.”

Republican-led legislatures in Texas and Missouri have already approved new maps that could add six new GOP seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. Growing the historically slim party margin in Congress has been a priority for President Donald Trump, whose agenda could be stymied by a Democratic majority in the U.S. House.

California will put a new map before voters in November that could counter Texas’ maps, adding five new seats for Democrats. The fight over redistricting, which traditionally occurs once every ten years, has rippled into other states, including Utah, Maryland and Kansas.

Two of Indiana’s nine congressional seats are held by Democrats — one in northwestern Indiana and one in deep blue Marion County. Boundaries for Indiana’s congressional districts were last drawn in 2021.

The public records request from Count Us IN, filed under Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act, specifically mentions references to “federally funded programs, initiatives, projects or pending waivers that the White House has threatened to stall, delay, or cease if Indiana policymakers do not agree to redraw the state’s congressional maps.”

Previously, Republican leaders haven’t said if there have been threats to state funding.

“Hoosiers deserve to know what kind of pressure is being applied to state leaders and what’s at stake for our communities,” said Count Us IN founder Jalyn Radziminski. “Full transparency is the foundation of accountability, and we hope the Governor’s Office will be forthcoming about what Hoosier priorities may be held up or canceled if Indiana doesn’t cave to Washington’s whims.”

Braun on Sept. 23 told reporters he doesn’t think the state will lose federal funding if it doesn’t move forward.

“I really wouldn’t expect that that would probably occur. It’s just something that, why would you mess with a relationship where Indiana has been accruing a lot of benefits from it?”

Indiana law doesn’t require a speedy response to public records requests — only an acknowledgement within seven days, which was shared in the release.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close