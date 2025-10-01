Johnson County Coroner Returns to Work with Less Staff

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt is back to work with a smaller number of staff.

After a 30-day leave of absence, Pruitt has returned, but five deputy coroners, including the chief deputy coroner, have resigned and and don’t plan to come back. The office now has to work with eight part-time deputy coroners and an administrative employee.

The resignations come as Pruitt is accused of buying alcohol for a 17-year-old girl and also asking her about using cannabis gummies. Indiana State Police are investigating the allegations against Pruitt, who has not been charged with a crime.

Pruitt’s elected term as coroner goes through 2028.