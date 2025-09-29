Listen Live
Farmers Secure Taiwan Deal, Noblesville Captures USA Gymnastics

Published on September 29, 2025

Noblesville Training & Wellness Center
STATEWIDE — Hoosier farmers have reason to cheer after Taiwan committed to purchasing nearly $6 billion worth of U.S. corn and soybeans over the next four years. This comes at a crucial time, offering a desperately needed market as farmers deal with the impact of a difficult global trade environment. The agreement, formalized through Letters of Intent, is a massive commitment.

“The impact here should be substantial,” President and CEO of Inside Indiana Business, Gerry Dick, said in a Monday interview with 93 WIBC’s Tony Katz.

This deal create a more secure, long-term export market and strengthens the trade relationship.

Meanwhile, Noblesville is absolutely on a roll, securing the new national headquarters and Training & Wellness Center for USA Gymnastics. Noblesville beat out major competitors like Frisco, Texas, and Colorado Springs for the coveted project. The new facility will be built at the burgeoning Innovation district, right next to The Arena, which is home to the Noblesville Boom G League team. This move marks a historic first for the organization.

“For USA Gymnastics, this is the first time in the organization’s history that everything has been brought under one roof its headquarters, it’s training, it’s wellness center, everything it does under one roof,” Dick said.

The people running Noblesville estimate the project will generate $609 million in new spending over 25 years, create over 200 jobs, and bring an estimated 22,000 hotel room nights to the city each year. This is a clear message that Noblesville is competing with, and winning against, the big dogs for premier national projects.

You can listen to the full interview here.

