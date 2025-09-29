Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

Protests And Riots At The Center Of Chicago’s Operation Midway Blitz. We are in it for the long haul on this, just because it’s a huge issue. that has obviously gotten worse with under the Biden administration, with the border crisis that they purposefully created.

Tony Kinnett:

All right, I believe that we have Julio all ready to go. Julio, you’re out there over in Chicago on the ground near the ICE facility. How you doing, man?

Julio Rosas:

I’m still kicking good. Good.

Tony Kinnett:

What can you tell us so far? There have there been any arrests today? I know that there have been some, you know, a lot of shoving, a lot of pepper spray, You’ve you’ve inhaled a lot of tear gas, I believe.

Julio Rosas:

Yeah. So earlier today, you know, the anti ICE crowd came back outside the facility here in Broadview, which is about twenty-five-ish minutes from downtown Chicago. And they did what they’ve always do, which is trying to interfere with the operations that are still ongoing with Operation Midway Blitz.

